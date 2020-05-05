Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,258 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren acquired 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $42,560,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,528,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,062,995.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ray C. Davis acquired 1,281,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.77 per share, for a total transaction of $9,953,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,341,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,210,300.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,314,000 shares of company stock worth $58,854,477 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.68. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.14%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer LP Unit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

