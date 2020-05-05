Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,918,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,070,614,000 after buying an additional 326,946 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at $56,000. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $77.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.50. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 10.69%. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

