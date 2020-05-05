State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 93.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,666 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 37,436 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PXD opened at $83.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.16. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $159.01. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.45%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $162.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.57.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

