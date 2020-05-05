State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 36,914 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 98.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 36,914 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NCR were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR by 4,072.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,245,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NCR. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on NCR from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NCR from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NCR from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

In other news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 2,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $86,094.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andre J. Fernandez bought 5,700 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 135,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,035.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.38. NCR Co. has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $35.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.75.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). NCR had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 46.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

