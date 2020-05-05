State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 34,593 Shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 96.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,107 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34,593 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 127.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in CDK Global by 24.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 103,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 20,337 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in CDK Global by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 515,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in CDK Global by 5.6% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 335,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,016,000 after acquiring an additional 17,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in CDK Global by 17.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on CDK Global from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CDK Global from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.80.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $52,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 39,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,559.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CDK opened at $38.55 on Tuesday. CDK Global Inc has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 101.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 63.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $499.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CDK Global Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

