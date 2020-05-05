State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 34,039 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 98.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 34,039 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,644,151 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $197,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,799 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,020,528 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $89,619,000 after acquiring an additional 735,077 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,916,355 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $86,528,000 after acquiring an additional 38,337 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $64,943,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,115,487 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $62,766,000 after acquiring an additional 165,467 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

LPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $34.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 1.67.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.45 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,856.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,754 shares in the company, valued at $130,544.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.