State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 32,888 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 93.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32,888 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.4% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 41.7% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 58.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.1% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $75.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $108.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.24.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.54%.

In related news, Director Thomas Gallagher bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.23 per share, with a total value of $276,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 627,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,640,973.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on GPC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. S&P Equity Research decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

