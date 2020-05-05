State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 95.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,393 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WRB. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,355,000 after buying an additional 1,618,558 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,047,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,731,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,522,000 after acquiring an additional 940,566 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,260,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,965,000 after acquiring an additional 539,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

WRB stock opened at $51.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.80. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 6.39%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WRB. UBS Group raised W. R. Berkley to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut W. R. Berkley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on W. R. Berkley from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Read More: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.