State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 92.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,362 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Dover were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth boosted its position in shares of Dover by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 2,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Dover by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 164,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $517,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 2.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 75,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

NYSE DOV opened at $90.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Dover Corp has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $120.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. Dover had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 4,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $578,736.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,633,977.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $36,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,644,384.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dover from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dover presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.