State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 98.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,703 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $3,565,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 406.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

PACW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.14.

Shares of PACW opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $40.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.39). PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 79.95% and a positive return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $278.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Robert Burke purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $29,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,257.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Stine purchased 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 20,740 shares of company stock worth $490,442 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

