State of Michigan Retirement System Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 99.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,661 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in TRI Pointe Group were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the fourth quarter valued at $17,083,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,280,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,946,000 after acquiring an additional 764,929 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,448,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,150,000 after acquiring an additional 802,879 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 135,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 80,550 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPH. ValuEngine lowered TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lowered TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on TRI Pointe Group from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. TRI Pointe Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

NYSE TPH opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average is $14.31. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $18.63.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $595.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.91 million. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

