State of Michigan Retirement System Has $36,000 Stock Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 99.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,061 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,418 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,249,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 43.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,362,000 after purchasing an additional 378,695 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period.

PEB stock opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $33.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average is $21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

Several research firms recently commented on PEB. Capital One Financial cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.05.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

