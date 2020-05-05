State of Michigan Retirement System Has $36,000 Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 98.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,386 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

KSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Kohl’s from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.73. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average of $39.69.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Boneparth purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Also, Director Jonas Prising purchased 17,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $253,822.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

