State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 96.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,863 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Donaldson by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,834,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,850,000 after buying an additional 311,084 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,215,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 5.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,150,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,082,000 after purchasing an additional 102,973 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,106,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,399,000 after purchasing an additional 426,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,737,000 after purchasing an additional 62,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on DCI. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Donaldson from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

DCI opened at $42.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $58.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.