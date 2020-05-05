State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stake in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 97.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,046 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,160 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,158,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,108 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,775,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,044,000 after purchasing an additional 66,704 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,144,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,332,000 after purchasing an additional 101,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,930,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,219,000 after purchasing an additional 83,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,929,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,177,000 after purchasing an additional 550,503 shares during the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $30.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.67. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.00 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 19.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $361,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $213,952.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. B. Riley lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.16.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

