State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 91.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,691 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 225.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 316.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $146.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $152.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $147.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.58.

In related news, Director David A. Twardock sold 5,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $735,534.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,700.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $405,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,795 shares of company stock worth $8,654,713. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BXP stock opened at $89.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.10. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.21 and a 12 month high of $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $2.39. Boston Properties had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.92%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

