State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 58.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,236 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,251,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,767,000 after purchasing an additional 419,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,868,000 after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,577,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,138,000 after purchasing an additional 536,162 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $684,423,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 742,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,743,000 after purchasing an additional 86,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (up previously from $625.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $515.90 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $533.91.

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 4,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.01, for a total value of $2,524,904.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.36, for a total transaction of $4,152,445.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,836,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,691 shares of company stock worth $8,306,485 in the last 90 days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHTR opened at $515.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $458.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $480.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.44. Charter Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $345.67 and a 1 year high of $546.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.01 billion, a PE ratio of 62.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.