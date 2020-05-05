State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 97.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,166 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RYN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth $3,481,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Rayonier by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RYN opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.30. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $33.10.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Rayonier had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $259.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP W. Rhett Rogers acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.04 per share, for a total transaction of $36,060.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 13,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,409.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,700 shares of company stock worth $63,490. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

RYN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rayonier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

