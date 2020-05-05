SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.88

SRT Marine Systems PLC (LON:SRT) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.88 and traded as low as $35.00. SRT Marine Systems shares last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 102,238 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of SRT Marine Systems in a report on Friday, April 17th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 26.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 41.88. The firm has a market cap of $56.72 million and a PE ratio of 16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.62.

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, derivative products, and system solutions in North America, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that links onshore and onboard navigation systems; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking, a vessel identification and tracking solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime border, as well as EEZ surveillance, command, and control system; VMS-Fisheries, a fishing boat tracking, monitoring, and management system; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring and management system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

