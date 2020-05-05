SPX Flow (FLOW) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 12th. Analysts expect SPX Flow to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. SPX Flow has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $364.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.08 million. SPX Flow had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. SPX Flow’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. On average, analysts expect SPX Flow to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FLOW opened at $30.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.90. SPX Flow has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $49.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.06.

In other SPX Flow news, insider Jose Larios sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $54,315.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,766.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 21,183 shares of company stock valued at $856,736 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

FLOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut SPX Flow from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Vertical Research raised SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seaport Global Securities raised SPX Flow from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research cut SPX Flow from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on SPX Flow from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

About SPX Flow

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

