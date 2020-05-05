Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $3.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of SFM opened at $21.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.39.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Molloy acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $91,289.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,974.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $34,210,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 689.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,779,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,948 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,661,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,878,000 after purchasing an additional 786,372 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,477,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,684,000 after purchasing an additional 607,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 728,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,097,000 after purchasing an additional 309,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

