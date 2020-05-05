Sportech (LON:SPO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $27.83

Sportech plc (LON:SPO) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.83 and traded as low as $17.75. Sportech shares last traded at $17.13, with a volume of 3,705 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sportech in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 27.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 million and a P/E ratio of -2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

In other Sportech news, insider Richard Anthony McGuire bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £11,000 ($14,469.88).

About Sportech (LON:SPO)

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, provides technology solutions for gaming companies, sports teams, and racetracks in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates thorough Sportech Racing and Digital, Sportech Venues, and Corporate Costs segments.

