Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $65.74

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $65.74 and traded as low as $57.00. Speedy Hire shares last traded at $59.00, with a volume of 152,435 shares.

SDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Speedy Hire in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Speedy Hire in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 53.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.16, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.80 million and a PE ratio of 12.55.

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

