Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Charlottesville Virginia, Sonabank is a new regional bank founded by an experienced banking team with close to hundred years of banking experience. They offer a full line of products and services for personal and business banking. Sonabank specializes in small to medium sized business banking. They have extensive experience in Small Business Administration loans as well as other types of financing suited for businesses. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ SONA opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $245.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.07. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $16.85.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $23.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 8.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

In related news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.09 per share, with a total value of $226,350.00. Also, Chairman Georgia S. Derrico acquired 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.22 per share, with a total value of $80,498.58. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 76,641 shares of company stock valued at $798,053. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,280,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 80,409 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 11.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 185,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

