Somewhat Critical News Coverage Very Unlikely to Affect Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD) Stock Price

Headlines about Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Hudson Resources earned a news impact score of -1.88 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of HUD stock opened at C$0.10 on Tuesday. Hudson Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.07 and a 52-week high of C$0.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.76, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.20.

Hudson Resources (CVE:HUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hudson Resources Company Profile

Hudson Resources Inc, a development stage mineral company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has two exploration licenses (ELs) in Greenland, the Sarfartoq EL and the Pingasut EL; and one exploitation license, the Naajat EL. The company was formerly known as Tekwerks Solutions Inc and changed its name to Hudson Resources Inc in December 2002.

