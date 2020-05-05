Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Solitario is a gold, silver, platinum-palladium, and base metal exploration company actively exploring in Brazil, Mexico and Peru. Solitario has significant business relationships with Anglo Platinum, Newmont Mining and Votorantim Metais. Solitario has approximately US$24 million in cash and marketable securities and no debt. Solitario is traded on the American Stock Exchange (AMEX: XPL) and on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: SLR). “
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Solitario Zinc in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.
Solitario Zinc Company Profile
Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.
