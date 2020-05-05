Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Holdings Decreased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,028,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $970,490,000 after purchasing an additional 147,186 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $345,730,000 after purchasing an additional 154,766 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,743,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $331,685,000 after purchasing an additional 186,512 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,110,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,060,000 after purchasing an additional 595,282 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Argus upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Charter Equity upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.62.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $99.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.97. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.29 and a fifty-two week high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $766.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.10 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.