SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.01. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SITE. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $89.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $84.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $53.29 and a 52-week high of $119.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.60 and its 200 day moving average is $87.42.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $459.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.26, for a total transaction of $1,533,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,336 shares in the company, valued at $39,915,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $1,130,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,924.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,100 shares of company stock worth $5,171,797. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

