Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.00.

SIEGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Siemens in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Siemens in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Siemens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Siemens from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Get Siemens alerts:

OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $44.91 on Tuesday. Siemens has a fifty-two week low of $31.62 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.93.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Siemens had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Siemens will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.