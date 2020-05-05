Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Trading Up 7.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) shares were up 7.4% on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $500.00 to $700.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Shopify traded as high as $658.90 and last traded at $658.89, approximately 2,749,030 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 3,001,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $613.64.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $468.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 102.5% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $76.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -593.59 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.56.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $505.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.26 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

