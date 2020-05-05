Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.53, but opened at $14.60. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Select Medical shares last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 576,550 shares.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Select Medical from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Select Medical from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Select Medical from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 11,459 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $322,800.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,393,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,091,824.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEM. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Select Medical by 426.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,210 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Select Medical by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in Select Medical by 1,053.6% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Select Medical by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.53.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

