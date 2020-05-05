Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) PT Raised to $175.00 at HC Wainwright

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $124.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seattle Genetics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $155.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of -82.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.28 and its 200 day moving average is $114.65. Seattle Genetics has a 52 week low of $62.90 and a 52 week high of $157.00.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.17). Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $234.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Seattle Genetics’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seattle Genetics will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $919,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,263,175.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,766 shares of company stock worth $10,774,579 in the last three months. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,273,681,000 after buying an additional 1,201,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,301,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,511,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,729,000 after buying an additional 812,103 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,060,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

