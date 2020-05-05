ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

SCSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ScanSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

SCSC opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $642.01 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.32. ScanSource has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $39.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average of $30.46.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $989.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.27 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ScanSource will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Grainger bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Grainger acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $42,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,700 shares of company stock worth $195,705 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 3.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

