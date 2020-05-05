SB One Bancorp Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share (NASDAQ:SBBX)

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of SB One Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, May 4th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.40. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 million. SB One Bancorp had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 10.37%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SBBX. DA Davidson upgraded shares of SB One Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

Shares of SBBX opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.94. SB One Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SB One Bancorp by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in SB One Bancorp by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SB One Bancorp by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 271,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 19,724 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in SB One Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 843,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SB One Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. 42.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SB One Bancorp news, CEO Anthony J. Labozzetta bought 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $36,652.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,104.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adriano M. Duarte bought 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $29,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,656. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,033 shares of company stock valued at $85,288. Corporate insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. SB One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

