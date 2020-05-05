Santa Fe Financial (OTCMKTS:SFEF) versus Nam Tai Property (OTCMKTS:NTP) Head-To-Head Survey

Santa Fe Financial (OTCMKTS:SFEF) and Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

Get Santa Fe Financial alerts:

This table compares Santa Fe Financial and Nam Tai Property’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Santa Fe Financial 6.08% -5.40% 5.29% Nam Tai Property N/A -6.92% -3.85%

Santa Fe Financial has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nam Tai Property has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Santa Fe Financial and Nam Tai Property’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Santa Fe Financial $60.21 million 0.89 $3.26 million N/A N/A Nam Tai Property $2.96 million 63.04 -$13.19 million N/A N/A

Santa Fe Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Nam Tai Property.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Santa Fe Financial and Nam Tai Property, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Santa Fe Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Nam Tai Property 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.9% of Nam Tai Property shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.9% of Santa Fe Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.9% of Nam Tai Property shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Santa Fe Financial beats Nam Tai Property on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Santa Fe Financial

Santa Fe Financial Corporation owns and operates a hotel property in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel property consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites, and related facilities, including a five level underground parking garage. The company also owns and operates a 27-unit and a 2-unit multi-family apartment complex located in Los Angeles, California, as well as owns land for development located in Maui, Hawaii; and invests in marketable securities, such as corporate equities and bonds, and income producing securities. The company was formerly known as Tri Financial Corporation and changed its name to Santa Fe Financial Corporation in September 1970. The company was founded in 1967 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Santa Fe Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of The InterGroup Corporation.

About Nam Tai Property

Nam Tai Property Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property development company in the People's Republic of China. The company owns and develops technology parks. It focuses on developing two parcels of land into commercial complexes in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen, as well as renting commercial complexes. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc. in April 2014. Nam Tai Property Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Santa Fe Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santa Fe Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.