Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNY. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 211,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 35,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNY opened at $48.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.51. Sanofi SA has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $51.84.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.12 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Argus upped their price objective on Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

