Sage Rhino Capital LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.7% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 32,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 130,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM opened at $92.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.89 and its 200 day moving average is $120.99. The company has a market capitalization of $284.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

