Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,567,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,544,000 after acquiring an additional 22,893 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,532,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,441,000 after acquiring an additional 511,321 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,418,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,889,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,750,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,957,000 after purchasing an additional 775,985 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,490,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,620,000 after purchasing an additional 180,812 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RYAAY stock opened at $57.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $96.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.99.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 12.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. ValuEngine cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Friday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ryanair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

