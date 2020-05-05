Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $2.89, but opened at $2.93. Royal Bank of Scotland Group shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 1,698,480 shares traded.

The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 15.00%.

Get Royal Bank of Scotland Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1296 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th.

RBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. HSBC raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Scotland Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBS. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the first quarter worth $59,000. 0.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.45.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile (NYSE:RBS)

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.