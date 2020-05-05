Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Hold Rating for U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.50 price target on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SLCA. Citigroup cut shares of U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Evercore ISI cut shares of U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens cut shares of U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.07.

U.S. Silica stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39. The stock has a market cap of $165.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. U.S. Silica has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $14.83.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $269.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.85 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 27.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts expect that U.S. Silica will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Winkler purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 203,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,270. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 490.2% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,860,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,929 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,906,000 after acquiring an additional 857,446 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,596,812 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,970,000 after acquiring an additional 852,800 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,034,140 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 404,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

