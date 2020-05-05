Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $205.00 price objective on the software company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.30% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Autodesk from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Autodesk from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $177.80 on Friday. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $211.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.21, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.66 and a 200-day moving average of $174.56.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 107.6% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 413,011 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,471,000 after acquiring an additional 214,076 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 51.2% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the software company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 19.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 313,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,890,000 after buying an additional 50,946 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,017,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $4,074,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

