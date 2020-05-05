Royal Bank of Canada Raises Altagas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$19.00

Altagas (TSE:ALA) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$19.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CSFB set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Altagas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Altagas in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Altagas from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Altagas from C$26.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$19.75.

Shares of TSE ALA opened at C$16.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion and a PE ratio of 5.81. Altagas has a 12-month low of C$8.71 and a 12-month high of C$22.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.66.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.77 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Altagas will post 1.2999999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Altagas’s payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

Altagas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

