Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Hold Rating for MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN)

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Imperial Capital cut shares of MSG Networks from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.31.

Shares of MSGN stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average of $14.71. MSG Networks has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $22.56. The company has a market capitalization of $693.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.06.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. MSG Networks had a net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $184.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSG Networks will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MSG Networks news, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 51,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $832,355.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSG Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of MSG Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSG Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in MSG Networks by 368.4% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in MSG Networks by 47.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

