Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) Shares Down 10.1% Following Weak Earnings

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR)’s share price was down 10.1% during trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.34, approximately 5,473,815 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 10,087,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

Get Ritter Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

In other news, Director Noah Doyle sold 500,000 shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ritter Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) by 112.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 78,928 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.47% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $17.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of -0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.25.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RTTR)

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Ritter Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritter Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.