RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $34.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.55 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given RGC Resources an industry rank of 188 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RGCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

In other RGC Resources news, CEO Paul W. Nester bought 1,100 shares of RGC Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,116.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,229 shares of company stock worth $58,597. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGCO. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RGC Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,360 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,198 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 9,698 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RGCO stock opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of -0.45. RGC Resources has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $31.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.00 million. RGC Resources had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Equities research analysts expect that RGC Resources will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

