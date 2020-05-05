Reviewing Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) and Soliton (NYSE:SOLY)

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) and Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.6% of Penumbra shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of Soliton shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Penumbra shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Soliton shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Penumbra has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soliton has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Penumbra and Soliton’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penumbra $547.41 million 10.97 $48.46 million $0.98 174.74 Soliton N/A N/A -$13.75 million ($1.00) -8.58

Penumbra has higher revenue and earnings than Soliton. Soliton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Penumbra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Penumbra and Soliton, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penumbra 0 0 7 0 3.00 Soliton 0 0 2 0 3.00

Penumbra presently has a consensus price target of $188.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.78%. Soliton has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 109.79%. Given Soliton’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Soliton is more favorable than Penumbra.

Profitability

This table compares Penumbra and Soliton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penumbra 8.85% 7.72% 5.85% Soliton N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Penumbra beats Soliton on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands. It also offers neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400 and Penumbra SMART Coil brands. In addition, the company provides neurosurgical aspiration tools for the removal of tissue and fluids under the Artemis Neuro Evacuation Device brand; and detachable embolic coil systems for peripheral embolization under the RUBY Coil brand, as well as microcatheter for the delivery of detachable coils and occlusion devices under the LANTERN brand. Further, it offers detachable, microcatheter-deliverable occlusion devices designed primarily to occlude peripheral vessels under the POD (Penumbra Occlusion Device) brand; and aspiration-based thrombectomy systems for peripheral applications under the Indigo System brand, as well as a complementary device for use with RUBY Coil and POD for vessel occlusion under the POD Packing Coil brand. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations and distributors to hospitals in neuro and peripheral vascular markets. Penumbra, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc., an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

