Reviewing NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) and Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:STL)

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) and Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

NBT Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NBT Bancorp and Sterling Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NBT Bancorp $511.56 million 2.72 $121.02 million $2.74 11.60 Sterling Bancorp $1.33 billion 1.69 $427.04 million $2.07 5.59

Sterling Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than NBT Bancorp. Sterling Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NBT Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.8% of NBT Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of NBT Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NBT Bancorp and Sterling Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NBT Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Sterling Bancorp 0 1 6 0 2.86

NBT Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.53%. Sterling Bancorp has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 68.54%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than NBT Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares NBT Bancorp and Sterling Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NBT Bancorp 20.00% 9.28% 1.05% Sterling Bancorp 25.50% 7.47% 1.07%

Dividends

NBT Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Sterling Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. NBT Bancorp pays out 39.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sterling Bancorp pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NBT Bancorp has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. NBT Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Sterling Bancorp beats NBT Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc., a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans. It also provides trust and investment services; financial planning and life insurance services; and retirement plan consulting and recordkeeping services. In addition, the company offers insurance products comprising personal property and casualty, business liability, and commercial insurance, as well as other products and services through 24-hour online, mobile, and telephone channels that enable customers to check balances, make deposits, transfer funds, pay bills, access statements, apply for loans, and access various other products and services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 151 banking locations and 182 ATMs in Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine. NBT Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Norwich, New York.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds. It originates various loans that comprise residential and commercial mortgage loans; commercial and industrial, asset-based, payroll finance, warehouse, factored receivables, equipment finance, public sector, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans; consumer loans, such as homeowner loans, home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, and personal unsecured loans; and acquisition, development, and construction loans. In addition, the company engages in the third-party provider to sell mutual funds and annuities; and provision of annuity and wealth management products. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 106 full-service retail and commercial financial centers, which comprise 24 offices are located in Nassau County, 22 in Suffolk County, 14 in Queens County, 12 in Westchester County, 11 in Kings County, 8 in Rockland County, 6 in Orange County, 3 in New York City, and 2 in Bronx County, as well as 1 office each in Sullivan, Ulster, and Putnam Counties in New York; and 1 office in Bergen County, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1888 and is based in Montebello, New York.

