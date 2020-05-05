Research Analysts Set Expectations for Power Co. of Canada’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:POW)

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, May 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Power Co. of Canada’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$11.73 billion during the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$30.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of Power Co. of Canada stock opened at C$21.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89, a current ratio of 15.12 and a quick ratio of 12.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.42. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of C$17.47 and a one year high of C$35.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is 63.12%.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as a diversified international management and holding company with interests primarily in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, communications, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

