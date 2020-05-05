Research Analysts Offer Predictions for WSFS Financial Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for WSFS Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.34 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 8.73%.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Sunday. Stephens reduced their price target on WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on WSFS Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.69.

WSFS opened at $27.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.36. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $46.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 377.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

