Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) – Wedbush dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the information technology service provider will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CTSH. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.87.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $56.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day moving average is $59.56. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $71.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,278 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,976 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.